Pictures: Royal Family lead Remembrance Sunday events

  • 12 November 2017

The annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony has taken place at the Cenotaph in London.

  • Cenotaph in London PA

    The Cenotaph is a war memorial which was put in place at the end of World War One.

  • War veterans at Cenotaph PA

    Hundreds of war veterans attended the ceremony, to remember those who have died in war.

  • Gun salute fired Reuters

    At 11am the chimes of Big Ben were heard and a two minute silence was held. After the silence, a gun salute was fired.

  • Prince Charles laying a wreath on the Cenotaph AFP

    Prince Charles then laid a wreath on the memorial.

  • The Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth and Duchess of Cornwall watching from balcony AFP

    For the first time the Queen did not lay a wreath. She watched instead from a balcony, alongside her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Cornwall.

  • Theresa May, John Major, Jeremy Corbyn, Tony Blair and Ian Blackford at Cenotaph Getty Images

    The royals were joined by Prime Minister Theresa May, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other senior politicians.

  • Prince Harry and William stand behind their father at the Cenotaph. EPA

    Prince Harry and Prince William stand behind their father at the Cenotaph.

  • Duchess of Cambridge and Countess of Wessex watching from balcony PA

    The Duchess of Cambridge and Countess of Wessex watched the ceremony from another balcony.

  • Crowds at the Cenotaph PA

    Every year, huge crowds make their way to the Cenotaph to be part of the ceremony and pay their respects.

