Pictures: Royal Family lead Remembrance Sunday events
The annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony has taken place at the Cenotaph in London.
The Cenotaph is a war memorial which was put in place at the end of World War One.
Hundreds of war veterans attended the ceremony, to remember those who have died in war.
At 11am the chimes of Big Ben were heard and a two minute silence was held. After the silence, a gun salute was fired.
Prince Charles then laid a wreath on the memorial.
For the first time the Queen did not lay a wreath. She watched instead from a balcony, alongside her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Cornwall.
The royals were joined by Prime Minister Theresa May, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other senior politicians.
Prince Harry and Prince William stand behind their father at the Cenotaph.
The Duchess of Cambridge and Countess of Wessex watched the ceremony from another balcony.
Every year, huge crowds make their way to the Cenotaph to be part of the ceremony and pay their respects.
