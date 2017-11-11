The show with doggy diving and dancing

  11 November 2017

Thousands of dogs are taking part in the World Dog Show in Germany this weekend.

  • Poodle dog AFP

    Thousands of dogs are taking part in the World Dog Show in Germany this weekend. This poodle has even had a special hairdo for the competition. Now that takes the biscuit.

  • Dogs stood next to each other Reuters

    Organisers say it's the biggest dog show in the world with around 31 thousand dogs taking part.

  • Dog jumping into pool Reuters

    Wet dog smell alert. One of the big events at the show is the European Dog Diving Championships.

  • Girl stroking dog AFP

    And there's even a championship for the best dancing dog! Match the dots!

  • Dogs being pushed on pram Reuters

    Lots of the dogs also take part in competitions for their breed.

  • Long haired dogs say together Reuters

    We think these dogs look amazing with their long hairstyles. Top topknots!

  • Competitors pose with their dogs Reuters

    And no dog show is complete without a group picture with your fellow pooches and their owners.

