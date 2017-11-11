The show with doggy diving and dancing
Thousands of dogs are taking part in the World Dog Show in Germany this weekend.
Thousands of dogs are taking part in the World Dog Show in Germany this weekend. This poodle has even had a special hairdo for the competition. Now that takes the biscuit.
Organisers say it's the biggest dog show in the world with around 31 thousand dogs taking part.
Wet dog smell alert. One of the big events at the show is the European Dog Diving Championships.
And there's even a championship for the best dancing dog! Match the dots!
Lots of the dogs also take part in competitions for their breed.
We think these dogs look amazing with their long hairstyles. Top topknots!
And no dog show is complete without a group picture with your fellow pooches and their owners.
