Thick smog covers parts of India and Pakistan
Many parts of northern India and Pakistan have been covered in a thick smog for more than a week now.
AFP
Thick smog is causing huge problems in parts of India and Pakistan.
AFP
The blanket of grey air has been caused by vehicle exhaust fumes, dust and illegal burning of crops.
Reuters
The smog has caused lots of road accidents. Authorities in India plan to stop most vehicles from travelling on roads next week.
AFP
These schoolgirls in New Delhi hold handkerchiefs over their faces to protect them from breathing in the toxic air.
EPA
Air masks are being given out by one anti-pollution group in New Delhi in India.
Reuters
Authorities have advised people in the smog hit areas to stay indoors as much possible.
