Thick smog covers parts of India and Pakistan

  • 11 November 2017

Many parts of northern India and Pakistan have been covered in a thick smog for more than a week now.

  • Man riding bike covering face AFP

    Thick smog is causing huge problems in parts of India and Pakistan.

  • People walk in square covered by smog AFP

    The blanket of grey air has been caused by vehicle exhaust fumes, dust and illegal burning of crops.

  • Cars in smog filled traffic Reuters

    The smog has caused lots of road accidents. Authorities in India plan to stop most vehicles from travelling on roads next week.

  • Schoolgirls cover their mouths in smog AFP

    These schoolgirls in New Delhi hold handkerchiefs over their faces to protect them from breathing in the toxic air.

  • Woman being handed face mask EPA

    Air masks are being given out by one anti-pollution group in New Delhi in India.

  • Apartments covered in smog Reuters

    Authorities have advised people in the smog hit areas to stay indoors as much possible.

