Mum and baby orangutan enjoy cuddles

A cute baby orangutan weighing just three pounds has been born in Florida.

The baby boy is healthy and is being looked after by his mum Luna.

The Bornean orangutan family live at Busch Gardens in Florida and the public will be able to see them from next week.

Bornean orangutans are critically endangered and usually in tropical island rain forests in Borneo, which is in southeast Asia.

The species is under threat because of their habitat being destroyed and problems with poaching.

The park haven't named the baby orangutan yet but plan to pick a name for him soon.