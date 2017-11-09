Britain's loudest bird has record year

Image copyright PA Image caption Numbers of bitterns are up across England and Wales, after coming back from extinction

Britain's loudest bird turned up the volume again last year - as the number of bitterns reached a new high.

The bittern was almost extinct in the UK but this year numbers are up, with at least 164 birds counted.

Twenty years ago, numbers plummeted to only 11 males.

The bittern is known as Britain's loudest bird because of the male birds' booming call.

It's this call that helps researchers to track them.

Big efforts have been made to protect their habitat of wet reeds and now they're doing well.