What is going to be on Taylor Swift's new album?

  • 8 November 2017
Taylor Swift Image copyright Getty Images

It's an exciting week for Taylor Swift fans as everybody waits for the singer to release her new album Reputation.

There is a theory going around that none other than Selena Gomez will be featuring in some way on one of the tracks, but this has not been confirmed.

Now, Tay has revealed what the names of the 15 songs will be.

And they are... *drum roll*

  1. Ready for it
  2. End game (feat. Ed Sheeran and Future)
  3. I did something bad
  4. Don't blame me
  5. Delicate
  6. Look what you made me do
  7. So it goes...
  8. Gorgeous
  9. Getaway car
  10. King of my heart
  11. Dancing with our hands tied
  12. Dress
  13. This is why we can't have nice things
  14. Call it what you want
  15. New year's day

The singer posted the information on social media with the caption '3 days until #reputation'.

Image copyright Instagram/@taylorswift
Image caption This is the picture which the singer posted revealing the song names

Not much longer to wait, Swifties!

