What is going to be on Taylor Swift's new album?

It's an exciting week for Taylor Swift fans as everybody waits for the singer to release her new album Reputation.

There is a theory going around that none other than Selena Gomez will be featuring in some way on one of the tracks, but this has not been confirmed.

Now, Tay has revealed what the names of the 15 songs will be.

And they are... *drum roll*

Ready for it End game (feat. Ed Sheeran and Future) I did something bad Don't blame me Delicate Look what you made me do So it goes... Gorgeous Getaway car King of my heart Dancing with our hands tied Dress This is why we can't have nice things Call it what you want New year's day

The singer posted the information on social media with the caption '3 days until #reputation'.

Image copyright Instagram/@taylorswift Image caption This is the picture which the singer posted revealing the song names

Not much longer to wait, Swifties!