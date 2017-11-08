Whoa! Have Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez collaborated?

Image copyright Getty Images

It is an exciting time for Taylor Swift fans, as the global superstar is due to release her brand new album Reputation very soon.

But that is not all that Swifties are getting excited about.

Rumours are flying around that none other than Taylor's best mate Selena Gomez may be appearing on one of the tracks with her.

Now, we're sorry to say this, but nothing has actually been confirmed, so we can't say whether or not this is true.

But fans seem pretty convinced of their theory! So why do they think this?

Well, it actually comes from a post on social media by someone else.

Image copyright Twitter/@scottborchetta Image caption This is the post that has sent Tay fans into meltdown

A guy called Scott Borchetta - who is the boss of Taylor's record label - uploaded a behind-the-scenes peek at what is going into some exclusive magazines that Taylor is releasing alongside the new album.

In the video he uploaded, Taylor is seen flicking through pages for the new magazine and painting some of the pages.

Nothing unusual here.

BUT!!! His caption has set tongues wagging.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption They have been friends for a long time. Check out this picture from 2011!

It said: "This is so good..." - and then he tagged both Taylor and Selena, even though Selena isn't in the video. What's going on there?!

Well, fans seem to think it means Selena is going to be on the new album. NBD.

Neither Tay nor Selena have confirmed or denied the rumours, so we will just have to wait and see...