"I designed the hijab emoji"

When 16-year-old Rayouf couldn't find an official emoji that looked like her she thought there was only one thing for it - create it herself!

The school girl from Saudi Arabia wrote to the Unicode Consortium, the people who control what becomes an emoji, to get her idea rolling.

And now Rayouf's emoji of a woman wearing a headscarf, or hijab, is making its way to phones, tablets and computers all over the world.

So what does it feel like to have billions of people using an emoji you invented?