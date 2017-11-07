Ore Oduba to sing AND dance live for BBC Children in Need

Former Newsround presenter Ore Oduba will perform live for this year's BBC Children in Need.

The news was announced on BBC Radio 2 today.

In an exclusive performance that'll see Ore sing and dance together for the first time, he will recreate a classic routine inspired by dance hero Gene Kelly.

But can the reigning Strictly champion sing as well as he can dance?

Image caption Ore dazzled viewers with his fancy footwork in 2016 with professional dance partner Joanne Clifton

Ore said "I can't wait to take the stage again, this time for BBC Children in Need! Strictly ignited a real passion for performing and I haven't taken my dancing shoes off since. We want to put on a show and get the audience on their feet. Thank you Children in Need for letting me 'Do My Thing' all over again."

Other acts taking to the stage include Katie Melua, who will sing this year's official charity single, Fields of Gold.

The BBC Children in Need Appeal Show will take place on Friday 17 November on BBC One.