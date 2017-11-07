Pictures: Strictly's Christmas special line-up revealed

  • 7 November 2017

Judy Murray and Kimberley Walsh are among the stars set to sparkle on the Strictly dance floor this Christmas. Find out who else will be dancing here.

  • Pasha Kovalev and Kimberley Walsh in the Quarter Final, for the first time on Strictly BBC

    Former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh will be reunited with dance partner Pasha Kovalev from series 10. The 35-year-old said she is excited "to be back in the Strictly bubble for Christmas".

  • Ola Jordan and Robbie Savage BBC

    Ex-footballer Robbie Savage confessed his dancing has not improved since he was last on Strictly in the ninth series. But he did say he "looking forward to getting back on the Strictly dance floor".

  • Katie Derham BBC

    BBC Proms and Radio 3 presenter Katie Derham will dance with Brendan Cole.

  • Jeremy Vine and Karen Clifton BBC

    BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine will be back with his professional dance partner Karen Clifton.

  • Judy Murray and Anton du Beke BBC

    Judy Murray, the mum of tennis star Andy and a tennis coach herself, has promised to be "every bit as bad as before". She starred in series 12 of Strictly, when she was partnered with Anton Du Beke.

  • Colin Jackson and Erin Boag BBC

    Former athlete Colin Jackson will also star in the Christmas Day BBC One show. He first danced in the show back in 2005.

  • Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman BBC

    The Strictly Christmas special will be hosted by presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, with Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli, and Shirley Ballas on the judging panel.

