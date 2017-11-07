Pictures: Strictly's Christmas special line-up revealed
Judy Murray and Kimberley Walsh are among the stars set to sparkle on the Strictly dance floor this Christmas. Find out who else will be dancing here.
Former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh will be reunited with dance partner Pasha Kovalev from series 10. The 35-year-old said she is excited "to be back in the Strictly bubble for Christmas".
Ex-footballer Robbie Savage confessed his dancing has not improved since he was last on Strictly in the ninth series. But he did say he "looking forward to getting back on the Strictly dance floor".
BBC Proms and Radio 3 presenter Katie Derham will dance with Brendan Cole.
BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine will be back with his professional dance partner Karen Clifton.
Judy Murray, the mum of tennis star Andy and a tennis coach herself, has promised to be "every bit as bad as before". She starred in series 12 of Strictly, when she was partnered with Anton Du Beke.
Former athlete Colin Jackson will also star in the Christmas Day BBC One show. He first danced in the show back in 2005.
The Strictly Christmas special will be hosted by presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, with Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli, and Shirley Ballas on the judging panel.
