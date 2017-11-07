David Moyes becomes new West Ham manager

Image copyright Getty Images

West Ham United have named David Moyes as their new manager.

The former Everton and Manchester United boss said he has a point to prove and is "hungry to get things right" at his new club.

He replaces Slaven Bilic, who was sacked on Monday with West Ham in the relegation zone.

Moyes has been out of work since May, when he quit as Sunderland manager after the club dropped out of the Premier League.

Image copyright PA Image caption Slaven Bilic was sacked as West Ham boss on Monday

West Ham joint chairman David Sullivan said the 54-year-old Scot is "the right man to turn things around".

The club are 18th in the Premier League, having won just two matches this season.

Moyes' first game in charge will be at Watford in the Premier League on 19 November.