Lack of confidence stopping some girls playing sport
7 November 2017 Last updated at 08:26 GMT
There are big differences between boys and girls when it comes to playing sport.
New research by the Youth Sport Trust and Women in Sport found that girls, in England and Northern Ireland, are doing less exercise than boys.
It also found that a quarter of girls said they felt insecure, hated other people watching them and didn't feel confident with the way their bodies looked.
Newsround spoke to some girls to find out what they think about playing sport.