Paddington 2's Samuel Joslin on the importance of being yourself

Paddington Bear is back on the big screen in a funny new adventure.

The story focuses around the young bear's search for the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday.

Also returning are the Brown family, including youngest child Jonathan, who is pretending to be someone he's not at school just to be popular.

Whitney spoke to actor Samuel Joslin about playing 'J-Dog' and got his advice for anyone trying to fit in at secondary school.

Paddington 2 is in cinemas from Friday 10 November