Slaven Bilic sacked as West Ham manager

Image copyright PA Image caption Slaven Bilic had been West Ham manager since the summer of 2015

Slaven Bilic has been sacked as West Ham manager after the Premier League team dropped into the relegation zone.

Bilic's last game in charge was Saturday's 4-1 defeat by Liverpool at London Stadium.

West Ham are 18th in the Premier League table, having won just two matches this season.

Former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes is the favourite to take over as the new boss.

Speaking to reporters as he left West Ham's training ground, 49-year-old Bilic said: "There are no hard feelings. I can be very proud of my work here."

Image copyright PA Image caption David Moyes is rumoured to be taking over as West Ham manager

With 11 league matches gone, he is the fourth Premier League manager to leave his job this season following Frank de Boer (Crystal Palace), Ronald Koeman (Everton) and Craig Shakespeare (Leicester).

A club statement said: "The search for a new manager to take West Ham United forward is under way and an announcement regarding Bilic's successor is expected to be made over the coming days."