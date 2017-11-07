Paddington returns in wonderful adventure
Paddington 2: Marmalade-loving bear back in funny new adventure

7 November 2017 Last updated at 06:42 GMT

Paddington Bear is back in a brand new film!

With the 100th birthday of his much loved Aunt Lucy coming up, Paddington decides to get her a special gift - a pop-up book.

But after it is stolen, the young bear quickly gets caught up in an action-packed adventure across London.

Whitney went to meet some of the film's stars and its director, Paul King, to find out more.

Paddington 2 is in cinemas from Friday 10 November.

