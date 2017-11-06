Strictly Come Dancing: Aston Merrygold voted off dance show

Image caption Aston has left the dance floor

Aston Merrygold is the sixth celebrity to leave this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Popstar Aston and his partner Janette Manrara faced singer Mollie King and her partner AJ Pritchard in the dreaded dance off.

Aston and Janette had to perform their Viennese Waltz to 'Who's Loving You' by Jackson 5 again to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

The judges vote was close, with Darcy and Bruno voting to save Aston. Craig went for Mollie and the deciding vote went to head judge Shirley, who chose to save Mollie.

Afterwards, Aston said: "I've made some amazing friends and honestly I've had the best time, it's been amazing."

Nine stars will return to compete next Saturday, 11 November, at 6.45pm on BBC One.