Spectacular lanterns
Media playback is unsupported on your device

Lantern festival lights up the sky in Thailand

5 November 2017 Last updated at 12:26 GMT

The sky might be full of fireworks celebrating Bonfire Night here, but over in Thailand the sky was lit up with lights of a different kind.

Thousands of paper lanterns were released up into the sky over the Thai city of Chiang Mai for a spectacular lantern festival.

The event takes place when there's a full moon in the twelfth month of the traditional Thai year. It marks the end of the rainy season and the start of winter.

How spectacular does it look!

Read more