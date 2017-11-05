Goalkeeper fail as he misses the ball and kicks thin air

If you've ever missed the ball when playing football, don't worry, it can even happen to the professionals!

This goalkeeper got a bit confused and thought the penalty spot was the ball!

Robin Zentner plays for the German club, FSV Mainz. He made this hilarious mistake during his side's Bundesliga game with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 23-year-old tried to play a pass out of his own penalty area... but he didn't realise the ball was not actually at his feet.

Completely unaware that the ball had passed him, he kicked thin air.

Luckily he managed to recover as a striker closed in to steal the ball. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Take a look at the howler above. Oh dear!