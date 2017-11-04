Rocky the sheepdog puppy herds sheep into kitchen

Imagine coming home to find a flock of sheep in your kitchen? Well, that's what happened to one farmer in Devon.

A sheepdog puppy called Rocky, managed to guide a whole flock of sheep from their pen right into the kitchen of the farmer's house.

The baa-rmy incident happened when a gate was left open.

Image copyright Fortitude Press Image caption Rocky guided a flock from the pen into the kitchen

The seven-month-old border collie led the sheep out of the gate and in through the back door of the house.

The farmer said: "It was funny at the time, but there was quite a lot of wee, poo and mud everywhere."

The farmer's children posted a video to Facebook, showing the sheep in the kitchen.

Video from Fortitude Press.