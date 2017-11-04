Overwatch World Cup: UK knocked out in quarter-final

The Overwatch World Cup 2017 has been taking place in California this week, and last night Team UK were knocked out at the quarter-final stage.

You'll probably know that Overwatch is one of the most popular video games in the world right now. 2 teams of 6 heroes compete against each other.

The UK were one of the first to leave the competition, losing 0-3 to Sweden.

Sweden were huge favourites in the match, and the first set between the teams was one-sided.

The game was played on the Oasis, Numbani and Volskaya Industries maps, with Sweden winning all three to race into the semis.

Here's how the tournament looks now:

Image copyright Blizzard

Sweden will now face Canada, with the other semi-final between France and South Korea.

South Korea won the tournament in 2016.