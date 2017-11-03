Emojis: Who decides what can be an emoji?

Cat face, winking smiley, avocado, lady doing the fandango - we all have a favourite emoji! But who actually decides what emojis we get to use?

Jennifer 8. Lee is a non-voting member of the Unicode Consortium.

The Unicode Consortium is a group of people who decide on which new emoji characters should be introduced.

Jennifer thinks that emojis are great because they are "a really fast, simple way of communicating ideas".

Watch our interview with Jennifer to find out more about how they are chosen.