Who's joining the England squad ahead of the World Cup?
After World Cup success for England's Under 20s and 17s - three of the young players have been called up to the senior squad ahead of the World Cup next summer.
England manager Gareth Southgate wants some fresh talent in the squad when they face Germany and Brazil in friendlies later this month. So who has he chosen?
The uncapped Tammy Abraham who currently plays for Swansea will be joining the squad. He's also eligible to play for Nigeria.
Defender Joe Gomez, 20, has been a regular for Liverpool. He's mostly featured at right-back for the Reds this season, but will get the chance to shine at centre-back for England.
Chelsea midfielder Reuben Loftus-Cheek, 21, is currently on loan to Crystal Palace. Injuries stood in his way early on, but he's put in impressive performances during his time at Palace.
Who hasn't made it? Disappointment for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who have been left out, as has Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling.
And who's returning? Man United's Ashley Young, who last played for his country in September 2013, has been recalled. Tottenham's Danny Rose and Leicester's Jamie Vardy return from injury. England play Germany on 10 November and Brazil on 14 November at Wembley.
