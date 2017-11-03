Who's joining the England squad ahead of the World Cup?

  • 3 November 2017

After World Cup success for England's Under 20s and 17s - three of the young players have been called up to the senior squad ahead of the World Cup next summer.

  • England manager Gareth Southgate after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group F match at the LFF Stadium, Vilnius PA

    England manager Gareth Southgate wants some fresh talent in the squad when they face Germany and Brazil in friendlies later this month. So who has he chosen?

  • Tammy Abraham of Swansea City celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Huddersfield Town at Liberty Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Swansea, Wales AllSport/Getty

    The uncapped Tammy Abraham who currently plays for Swansea will be joining the squad. He's also eligible to play for Nigeria.

  • Liverpool's Joe Gomez during the press conference Reuters

    Defender Joe Gomez, 20, has been a regular for Liverpool. He's mostly featured at right-back for the Reds this season, but will get the chance to shine at centre-back for England.

  • Ruben Loftus-Cheek of Crystal Palace and Edimilson Fernandes of West Ham United battle for possession in the air during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham United at Selhurst Park on October 28, 2017 in London, England. AllSport/Getty

    Chelsea midfielder Reuben Loftus-Cheek, 21, is currently on loan to Crystal Palace. Injuries stood in his way early on, but he's put in impressive performances during his time at Palace.

  • Composite images of the three players in action. Reuters/AllSport/Getty

    Who hasn't made it? Disappointment for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who have been left out, as has Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling.

  • Composite image of the three players Reuters/AllSport/Getty

    And who's returning? Man United's Ashley Young, who last played for his country in September 2013, has been recalled. Tottenham's Danny Rose and Leicester's Jamie Vardy return from injury. England play Germany on 10 November and Brazil on 14 November at Wembley.

