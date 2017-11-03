How much do we know about the Tapanuli orangutan?

Until now scientists thought there were only two species of orangutan - the Sumatran and Bornean orangutans.

But they've now realised there's actually three!

Researchers first discovered the Tapanuli organutan 20 years ago on the island of Sumatra, and since then have been looking into the differences between these orangutans and the species we already knew about.

The Tapanuli have a different call, look a bit different, and prefer different foods compared to the other organutans. Pretty cool!

Watch the video to find out more.