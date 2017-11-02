See the moment Harry Styles slips on a kiwi fruit!

Harry Styles is currently on tour, but some fans have been so determined to hear the singer's new track Kiwi, that they actually threw the fruit at him to try and get his attention!

He was close to taking a tumble while performing at the Eventim Apollo, London after slipping on the "green, seedy mush on the floor".

Mr Styles wasn't impressed - telling fans to leave the fruit at home next time.

This is the moment he slipped.

Video courtesy of Lucy via Twitter