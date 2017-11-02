Harry Styles: 'Don't bring kiwi fruit to my gigs!'

Image copyright Getty Images

It's the danger every pop star with a song named after a household item has to face!

Rihanna had fans bringing umbrellas to her gigs for years in honour of her number one hit.

Fans of indie rock band Glass Animals were banned from bringing pineapples to the Leeds and Reading festival, in reference to the "pineapples in my head" line from one of their songs.

Now Harry Styles has joined the club: with the problem of flying kiwi fruit.

The former One Direction member, turned solo artist, is currently on tour, doing shows in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.

In London, fans were so determined to hear the singer's new track Kiwi, that they actually threw the fruit at him to try and get his attention.

Speaking on BBC Radio 1's Breakfast Show, Harry said that thankfully he hasn't been hit by a kiwi so far.

But he was close to taking a tumble while performing at the Eventim Apollo, London.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption That awkward moment when Harry Styles slips on a kiwi when performing Kiwi

Videos posted by fans on Twitter show the star almost sliding into the splits when he slipped on a kiwi skin mid-song.

Unsurprisingly the 23-year-old wasn't too impressed, and even spoke out about the kiwi issue before playing his new track.

He told fans: "There was an actual kiwi onstage and that was the culprit. There was a green, seedy mush on the floor. Oh, there's another one. This could end up being a problem."

"If anyone else brought fruit to this show.... did anyone else? Shame on you."

So it seems if you want to find the kiwi to Mr Style's heart, maybe consider leaving the fruit at home!