Beyoncé joins cast of new Lion King film as voice of Nala

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Will she be feeling the 'crazy in love' tonight?

Soon after Disney revealed their plans for a new version of The Lion King, Queen Bey was named as first choice for the role of Nala.

Now both Disney and Beyoncé herself have confirmed she'll play the part.

But the cast won't be dressing up like in the theatre version of the show.

While Bey's got the perfect hair and (Sasha) Fierce attitude to play a lioness, she'll just be lending her famous voice to the live-action remake of the 1994 classic.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Lion King was turned into a stage musical in 1997

All the cast will be voicing photo-realistic computer-generated animals.

The character she'll play is Simba's love interest in the film Nala.

Disney have now announced the full cast, for the film being directed by Jon Favreau - who also directed the live-action remake of the Jungle Book.

The film is due to come out in July 2019, and hopefully will be a roaring success!