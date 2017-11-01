What happened in New York?

Image copyright EPA

On Tuesday 31 October, a truck hit pedestrians and cyclists on a street in New York in the US.

The police say that the driver hit people on purpose and that it was a terrorist attack.

Eight people were killed and 11 people were injured.

Emergency services are helping people hurt and some are being treated in hospital.

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man suspected of carrying out the attack.

US President Donald Trump has said on social media that his "thoughts, condolences and prayers go to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack."

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that she was "appalled by this cowardly attack" and that "together we will defeat the evil of terrorism."

There have been reports that a note was found in the truck mentioning the group that calls itself Islamic State, but this hasn't been confirmed.

Islamic State are a group with extreme religious views, whose members have carried out attacks in the past.

