The most amazing carved pumpkins ever
Take a look at these pictures from the Louisville Jack-O'-Lantern Spectacular, where you're sure to have a 'gourd' time!
Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular, KY
Welcome to the Louisville Jack-O'-Lantern Spectacular, set in a park in Louisville, Kentucky.
5,000 beautifully carved pumpkins are carefully lined along a woodland path in Iroquois Park. Visitors come to see these incredible Jack-O'-Lanterns as soon as night falls, and the pumpkins are lit up with an eerie glow.
The pumpkins are carved with lots of different designs, they train professional artists and illustrators to carve their amazing drawings on the pumpkins.
Themes are chosen each year - here pirate-themed pumpkins are placed around a wooden ship.
Here is what the pumpkins look like in the daytime. Just as beautiful.... but a bit less scary
There are loads of different designs, from animated characters, religious figures, movie stars and animals. This pumpkin shows Pandora, a character found in Greek myths.
These pumpkins have been arranged in the style of a Chinese dragon.
This 'spooktacular' event is on for only a few weeks, but thousands of people come see these amazing pumpkins every year and we can totally see why!
Image gallery
- 31 October 2017
