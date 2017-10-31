The most amazing carved pumpkins ever

Take a look at these pictures from the Louisville Jack-O'-Lantern Spectacular, where you're sure to have a 'gourd' time!

  • A Jack-O'-Lantern glows orange with the words 'Louisville Jack-O'-Lantern spectacular' carved into its side. Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular, KY

    Welcome to the Louisville Jack-O'-Lantern Spectacular, set in a park in Louisville, Kentucky.

  • Dozens of pumpkins sit on platforms at different heights with spooky faces carved. One big pumpkin sits at the back with large teeth and a scary face. Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular, KY

    5,000 beautifully carved pumpkins are carefully lined along a woodland path in Iroquois Park. Visitors come to see these incredible Jack-O'-Lanterns as soon as night falls, and the pumpkins are lit up with an eerie glow.

  • A detailed illustration of a lion is carved into a glowing pumpkin. Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular, KY

    The pumpkins are carved with lots of different designs, they train professional artists and illustrators to carve their amazing drawings on the pumpkins.

  • A pirate ship covered with lots of different pumpkins. Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular, KY

    Themes are chosen each year - here pirate-themed pumpkins are placed around a wooden ship.

  • Two peacocks sitting on a branch adorned with flowers carved into an orange pumpkin. Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular, KY

    Here is what the pumpkins look like in the daytime. Just as beautiful.... but a bit less scary

  • A glowing pumpkin shows a lady opening a decorated box. Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular, KY

    There are loads of different designs, from animated characters, religious figures, movie stars and animals. This pumpkin shows Pandora, a character found in Greek myths.

  • Spotted pumpkins in different sizes are positions along a long, curved tree trunk with a very large pumpkin decorated with a dragon's head at the end. Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular, KY

    These pumpkins have been arranged in the style of a Chinese dragon.

  • Hundreds of pumpkins with ghoulish faces glow orange and blue in a dark forest. Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular, KY

    This 'spooktacular' event is on for only a few weeks, but thousands of people come see these amazing pumpkins every year and we can totally see why!

