Bake Off: Did the right person win?

Image copyright Channel 4

It's been a Bake Off with a difference this year; new judges, new presenters and a new channel!

We've still had the usual tricky recipes, delicious-looking dishes and impressive showstoppers though.

Sophie has been crowned this year's winner, beating off competition from Kate and Steven.

But who did you want to whisk off with the title?

Send us your comment

Are you happy with who won this year's Great British Bake Off?

Who did you want to win and why?

Send your comments to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment and a photo.

We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.