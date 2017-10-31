Daring kids top 'human towers'!

Check this out for an amazing human tower!

Every year people in a region of Spain called Catalonia come together to build 'castells' as part of the annual Sant Narcis festival in Girona.

Adults and stronger 'castellers' start at the bottom for a sturdy tower with the smallest team members, usually children, climbing to the very top.

They're called the 'enxaneta'.

Being that high up is really dangerous and the climbers have helmets on to protect them.

But even so - remember this is an organised event where experts keep people safe, so never try this at home!