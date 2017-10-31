Your Halloween pics: Creepy costumes and petrifying pumpkins
You've been sending us your spooky snaps from the scariest day of the year!
-
BBC
Look at this scary bunch! Did you dress up at school today? Maybe you're waiting till you get home in case you scare the teachers!
-
BBC
Here's another gang of ghastly ghouls! Zombie eyes and skeleton bones everywhere. I'm tttt-rembling as I ttttt-ype!
-
BBC
Whoa! Is that 10-year-old Hayden or a real skeleton monster?! Hang on...he was up at 6am having his make-up done. Phew!
-
BBC
Is this their usual school uniform?! Someone looks like a very smart vampire! Nice bow-tie! Fangs for this photo guys!
-
BBC
Chloe's birthday is on Halloween, so her dad always decorates their house like this with lights and noises. Where are the balloons and banners!?
-
BBC
What little terrors! I hope this superhero will protect me from these scary monsters. I definitely wouldn't be saying "Trick" to these guys... Wait, where is my bag of sweets?
-
BBC
This glowing pumpkin has a devilish grin! What face did you put on your pumpkin? A scary one or a happy smiling face? I can almost hear this monster's cackling laugh!
-
BBC
Can you guess what they're dressed up as? What a frightening sight!
Image gallery
The most amazing carved pumpkins ever
- 31 October 2017
In pictures: Lewis Hamilton's amazing career
- 30 October 2017