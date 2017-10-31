Your Halloween pics: Creepy costumes and petrifying pumpkins

  • 31 October 2017

You've been sending us your spooky snaps from the scariest day of the year!

  Children in costume

    Look at this scary bunch! Did you dress up at school today? Maybe you're waiting till you get home in case you scare the teachers!

  Children in costumes

    Here's another gang of ghastly ghouls! Zombie eyes and skeleton bones everywhere. I'm tttt-rembling as I ttttt-ype!

  Boy in skeleton costume

    Whoa! Is that 10-year-old Hayden or a real skeleton monster?! Hang on...he was up at 6am having his make-up done. Phew!

  Kids in Halloween costumes

    Is this their usual school uniform?! Someone looks like a very smart vampire! Nice bow-tie! Fangs for this photo guys!

  Spooky house

    Chloe's birthday is on Halloween, so her dad always decorates their house like this with lights and noises. Where are the balloons and banners!?

  Kids in Halloween costumes

    What little terrors! I hope this superhero will protect me from these scary monsters. I definitely wouldn't be saying "Trick" to these guys... Wait, where is my bag of sweets?

  Carved pumpkin

    This glowing pumpkin has a devilish grin! What face did you put on your pumpkin? A scary one or a happy smiling face? I can almost hear this monster's cackling laugh!

  Kids in Halloween costumes

    Can you guess what they're dressed up as? What a frightening sight!

