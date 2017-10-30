Fans complain about HelloWorld YouTuber event

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alfie Deyes was one of the Youtubers headlining the event

Fans have criticised a huge Youtuber event after they were left queuing for hours and struggling to see their favourite stars.

The HelloWorld event at the Genting Arena in Birmingham was advertised as a "four hour, immersive live show" bringing YouTube stars and fans together to take part in games, challenges and other events, set along a 'Main Street'.

But many fans who went to the event came away feeling disappointed.

Chloe, who is 13 and from South Wales, told Newsround that she paid around £120 for the VIP ticket but felt that the event was "abysmal."

She said: "I thought the day would be a chance to get up close and personal with YouTubers, and that they'd just be hanging around the event but I was so disappointed.

"All we did was queue up for three hours. No one knew what we were queuing for... we asked staff and they didn't know.

"There were hardly any Youtubers or activities. We were basically walking around an empty arena... It was shambolic."

She said that she saw lots of people at the event who were upset.

Image caption Zoella responded to online criticism of the event saying that she took "hundreds" of photos with fans

Other people have been complaining on social media that the event was badly organised and that they were left feeling disappointed.

Zoella has responded to online criticism that she didn't spend enough time meeting fans at the event, saying on Twitter:

"I didn't have any scheduled meet & greets but took HUNDREDS of photos with fans on both days even when I was on the brink of panic".

But other people who were at HelloWorld have said that they enjoyed themselves and pointed out that the event was not advertised as a traditional 'meet and greet'.

Newsround spoke to the organisers of HelloWorld, who told us:

"We are really disappointed and very sorry to hear that some fans feel they did not get the experience they were hoping for."

They also said that: "The HelloWorld event is designed as a new way for fans to see their favourite content creators on stage and a change from the old 'meet and greet' style events... we had venue and event staff on hand to deal in real time with any teething issues on a case-by-case basis."

The organisers say that they will respond to everyone who has been in touch by email.