In pictures: Lewis Hamilton's amazing career
After winning his fourth world title, we take a look back on Lewis Hamilton's incredible career.
-
Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton became the most successful British Formula 1 driver ever when he took his fourth World Drivers Championship after the Mexico Grand Prix on Sunday.
-
Getty Images
He only came ninth in the race, but it didn't matter - he'd won enough points to secure his fourth Championship, and go down in British history.
-
Getty Images
But the Lewis Hamilton story goes way back. He started out racing go-karts as a child, and moved onto Formula 3 and GP2. He was supported by his dad who went to nearly all his races.
-
Getty Images
Lewis took his first ever world title at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2008, at the age of 23. He became the youngest ever holder of the title at the time - an achievement later beaten by his rival Sebastian Vettel.
-
Clive Mason
He had to wait a few years before his next taste of success - which came when he won the World Championship after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2014.
-
Getty Images
He took a third world title the following year, when he swept to victory in the United States Grand Prix in 2015. After his fourth world title on Sunday, Lewis will be looking to overtake Michael Schumacher's all time record of seven titles.
- 30 October 2017
- 30 October 2017
