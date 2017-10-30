Chat: What was the best part of Blue Planet?

Image caption A walrus mother and calf rest on an iceberg in the Arctic Ocean

Blue Planet II splashed onto our screens last night - and showed us some amazing scenes.

It took four years to make and used the latest technology to get seriously close to the creatures underwater.

There were plenty of incredible moments - so we want to know your favourite!

Did you enjoy the surfing dolphins in South Africa?

How about the giant trevally fish, catching birds from the sky?

Or did you like the walrus and her baby looking for somewhere to rest?

