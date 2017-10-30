TV chef Simon Rimmer out of Strictly Come Dancing

Simon Rimmer has become the fifth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

He lost the dreaded dance off to singer Mollie King in this weekend's spook-tacular Halloween Special.

TV chef Simon and his partner Karen had performed a Viennese Waltz to Delilah by Tom Jones on Saturday night.

The judges all decided to save Mollie and her partner AJ Pritchard after both couples danced again.

Image caption To Infinity and Beyond: One of Simon's Strictly highlights was dressing up as Buzz Lightyear during the Movies Special

When asked by Tess if he had enjoyed his time on the show, Simon said, "Do you know it has been the most amazing experience ever, you know, from the minute I walked in through the door."

The remaining ten couples will take to the dance floor again next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC One on Saturday evening at 6.50pm.