Chat: Your messages for England's Under-17 World Cup winners

Media playback is unsupported on your device Excited England players gatecrash interview to celebrate World Cup victory

England have won the Under-17 World Cup in India.

They came from 2-0 down to beat Spain 5-2 in a thrilling final.

Phil Foden, an outstanding talent for Manchester City and the man of the match, scored two goals to help England turn the game around.

Morgan Gibbs White, Rhian Brewster and Marc Guehi also got on the scoresheet on an amazing night for England's young players.

The victory matched the success of England's Under-20s team, who won their World Cup in June.

