X Factor Live: Here are the finalists
They've battled through the auditions, the bootcamp and the judges' houses - here are the judges' chosen X Factor finalists.
-
Look who's back: The X Factor judges (clockwise from top-left) Sharon Osbourne, Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger return to the judges' table for the first of the X Factor live shows airing this weekend. There are a few changes that have been brought in this series including a brand new Wildcard round! The judges will also not be allowed to choose which act will leave the show, it will be decided on votes alone. Interested? Read on......
-
The Boys: Sam Black will be performing Faith by Stevie Wonder ft. Ariana Grande.
-
The Boys: Lloyd Macey will be performing City of Stars from La La Land.
-
The Boys: Spencer Sutherland will be performing Who You Are by Jessie J.
-
The Overs: Kevin Davy White will be performing Stay by Rhianna ft. Mikky Ekko.
-
The Overs: Tracy Leanne Jefford will be performing Written in the Water by Gin Wigmore.
-
The Overs: Matt Linnen will be performing Scars to Your Beautiful by Alessia Cara.
-
The Groups: Sean & Conor Price will be performing Strong by London Grammar.
-
The Groups: The Cutkelvins will be performing What About Us by Pink.
-
The Groups: Rak-Su will be performing their own song, Mamacita.
-
The Girls: Rai-Elle Williams will be performing a medley called Doo Woop (That Thing) Lost Ones/No by Lauryn Hill and Meghan Trainor. You might recognise Rai-Elle from CBBC talent show 'Got What it Takes'.
-
The Girls: Grace Davies will be performing her own song, Too Young.
-
The Girls: Holly Tandy will be performing Hollow by Tori Kelly.
- 27 October 2017
