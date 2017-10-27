X Factor Live: Here are the finalists

Look who's back: The X Factor judges (clockwise from top-left) Sharon Osbourne, Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger return to the judges' table for the first of the X Factor live shows airing this weekend. There are a few changes that have been brought in this series including a brand new Wildcard round! The judges will also not be allowed to choose which act will leave the show, it will be decided on votes alone. Interested? Read on......