X Factor Live: Here are the finalists

  • 27 October 2017

They've battled through the auditions, the bootcamp and the judges' houses - here are the judges' chosen X Factor finalists.

  • Split screen showing all four X Factor judges. Getty Images

    Look who's back: The X Factor judges (clockwise from top-left) Sharon Osbourne, Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger return to the judges' table for the first of the X Factor live shows airing this weekend. There are a few changes that have been brought in this series including a brand new Wildcard round! The judges will also not be allowed to choose which act will leave the show, it will be decided on votes alone. Interested? Read on......

  • Sam Black against a purple background. Syco / Thames

    The Boys: Sam Black will be performing Faith by Stevie Wonder ft. Ariana Grande.

  • Lloyd Macey against a purple background. Syco / Thames

    The Boys: Lloyd Macey will be performing City of Stars from La La Land.

  • Spencer Sutherland against a purple background. Syco / Thames

    The Boys: Spencer Sutherland will be performing Who You Are by Jessie J.

  • Kevin Davy White against a green background. Syco / Thames

    The Overs: Kevin Davy White will be performing Stay by Rhianna ft. Mikky Ekko.

  • Tracyleanne Jefford against a green background. Syco / Thames

    The Overs: Tracy Leanne Jefford will be performing Written in the Water by Gin Wigmore.

  • Matt Linnen against a green background. Syco / Thames

    The Overs: Matt Linnen will be performing Scars to Your Beautiful by Alessia Cara.

  • Sean and Conor Price against a blue/yellow background. Syco / Thames

    The Groups: Sean & Conor Price will be performing Strong by London Grammar.

  • The Cutkelvins against a blue/yellow background. Syco / Thames

    The Groups: The Cutkelvins will be performing What About Us by Pink.

  • Rak-Su against a blue/yellow background. Syco / Thames

    The Groups: Rak-Su will be performing their own song, Mamacita.

  • Rai-Elle Williams against a red background Syco / Thames

    The Girls: Rai-Elle Williams will be performing a medley called Doo Woop (That Thing) Lost Ones/No by Lauryn Hill and Meghan Trainor. You might recognise Rai-Elle from CBBC talent show 'Got What it Takes'.

  • Grace Davies against a red background Syco / Thames

    The Girls: Grace Davies will be performing her own song, Too Young.

  • Holly Tandy against a red background. Syco / Thames

    The Girls: Holly Tandy will be performing Hollow by Tori Kelly.

