What can we expect in the first episode of Blue Planet II this weekend?

  • 27 October 2017

Sir David Attenborough's back with lots of amazing sea creatures this Sunday in Blue Planet II. Here's what we can look forward to in the first episode of the series.

  • Giant Trevally BBC

    Filming the giant trevally fish catching its prey was tricky for the Blue Planet team. The creature leaps out of the water to catch a bird very quickly and disappears straight back in. And the fish might not seem that menacing here but it weighs the same as 40 bags of sugar and is quite aggressive!

  • False Killer Whales BBC

    These creatures filmed off the coast of New Zealand are black, up to 6 metres long and look a lot like pilot whales, so they were thought to be whales too. But in fact they're dolphins! And have been given the very clever name of false killer whales.

  • Dolphins BBC

    Here are two bottlenose dolphins with a calf in the Red Sea in Egypt. Some of these dolphins have been spotted rubbing a special type of coral which is thought to be like a medicine for them.

  • Tuskfish BBC

    Who are you looking at? Well an orange dotted tuskfish if you're asking. This one lives in the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia and was named Percy by the filming team.

  • Tuskfish BBC

    Tuskfish use coral in the sea to smash open shells to eat. Percy here picks up the clam in his mouth and swims back to this coral. He starts whacking it using the coral as a tool to break open the clams and get inside.

  • Camera and tuskfish BBC

    The new series used the latest technology to film the creatures and how they live. Divers were able to get super close to watch how the tuskfish got its food.

  • Walrus mother and calf BBC

    The filming took care not to disturb the animals. This walrus mother and calf don't seem to even realise the camera is on them while they rest on this iceberg in the Arctic.

More on this story