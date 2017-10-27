What can we expect in the first episode of Blue Planet II this weekend?
Sir David Attenborough's back with lots of amazing sea creatures this Sunday in Blue Planet II. Here's what we can look forward to in the first episode of the series.
-
BBC
Filming the giant trevally fish catching its prey was tricky for the Blue Planet team. The creature leaps out of the water to catch a bird very quickly and disappears straight back in. And the fish might not seem that menacing here but it weighs the same as 40 bags of sugar and is quite aggressive!
-
BBC
These creatures filmed off the coast of New Zealand are black, up to 6 metres long and look a lot like pilot whales, so they were thought to be whales too. But in fact they're dolphins! And have been given the very clever name of false killer whales.
-
BBC
Here are two bottlenose dolphins with a calf in the Red Sea in Egypt. Some of these dolphins have been spotted rubbing a special type of coral which is thought to be like a medicine for them.
-
BBC
Who are you looking at? Well an orange dotted tuskfish if you're asking. This one lives in the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia and was named Percy by the filming team.
-
BBC
Tuskfish use coral in the sea to smash open shells to eat. Percy here picks up the clam in his mouth and swims back to this coral. He starts whacking it using the coral as a tool to break open the clams and get inside.
-
BBC
The new series used the latest technology to film the creatures and how they live. Divers were able to get super close to watch how the tuskfish got its food.
-
BBC
The filming took care not to disturb the animals. This walrus mother and calf don't seem to even realise the camera is on them while they rest on this iceberg in the Arctic.
Image gallery
X Factor Live: Here are the finalists
- 27 October 2017
Why will people be looking at the sky on Saturday?
- 26 October 2017