This is what happens when you turns bats upside down

It's almost time for Halloween, which is the season for pumpkins, costumes and - of course - spooky animals.
So here in the Newsround office, we've been chatting about bats.
Now we all know that bats like hanging upside down - but what if you turn them the other way up?
Well, they look like they're having the best party, is what. Obviously.
Walking into the party with your friends like...
Locating the squad
Squad located...
Whipping out the moves
Breakdancing? Sure, why not...
That moment when you drop your phone on the dancefloor
'It's really casual, don't be extra'
When dad's waiting outside to pick you up