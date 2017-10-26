International Observe the Moon Night: Fun facts about the Moon

It is actually further away from Earth than a lot of people realise - about 238,855 miles away! That means if you were in a car driving at 40mph, it would take you 248 days to get there - if you didn't stop on the way AT ALL. You'd certainly get through quite a few films on the journey! Another thing that you may not know is that the Moon is actually ever so slowly moving away from Earth by about one inch each year.