The dog with the amazing smile

Image copyright Leah Sipe Image caption Cheech's famous smile

A dog that was left at an animal shelter has found a new home thanks to his adorable smile.

Cheech was brought to the City of Waller Animal Shelter in Texas last week where the volunteers there were wowed by his cheek-to-cheek grin.

Last week his picture was posted on the shelter's Facebook page.

Since then Cheech's story has gone viral with lots of people asking if they can adopt him.

Image copyright Leah Sipe Image caption Leah Sipe is a police officer who runs the shelter as a volunteer

Leah Sipe, who runs the shelter, said dozens of people put in applications to adopt Cheech. He is now going to live with a woman called Carrie and her dog, Dusty.

Earlier this week, Leah announced Cheech's adoption on the shelter's Facebook page saying "Congratulations on finding your forever home Cheech, we are very happy that you're going to the perfect home."