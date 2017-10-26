'Mega-Carnivore' dinosaur discovered

Image copyright The University of Manchester Image caption Dr Fabien Knoll from The University of Manchester was one of the scientists who helped find evidence for the dinosaur

A team of researchers from the UK, South Africa and Brazil have found evidence of a massive new dinosaur that existed 200 million years ago.

The scientists discovered footprints that measured 57cm long and 50cm wide in the African country of Lesotho.

Using these footprints, the team thinks this dinosaur was nine metres long and nearly three metres tall - that is about four times the size of a lion!

Image copyright The University of Manchester Image caption A size comparison between a human and a Kayentapus ambrokholohali

The new species is called Kayentapus ambrokholohali. It's thought to be a relative of the Tyrannosaurus rex.

The discovery of this 'mega-carnivore' is important. It proves dinosaurs grew much more quickly than scientists had assumed.

Dr Fabien Knoll, a scientist from The University of Manchester who is part of the team of researchers, said that this latest discovery is 'very exciting'.

What is a carnivore?

A carnivore is an animal that eats meat. Crocodiles and lions are examples of carnivores.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lions and crocodiles are both examples of carnivores

Carnivorous dinosaurs tend to have very sharp teeth and claws. They would have used these to kill and eat their prey.

A large dinosaur like the Kayentapus ambrokholohali would probably have been very scary to the other animals that existed at this time. It's thought it would have been at the top of the 'food chain'.