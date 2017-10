Image copyright PA

Rangers have sacked manager Pedro Caixinha after seven months in charge.

The club made the decision after the team conceded a late equaliser against Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

After 10 games, Rangers are fourth in the table, eight points behind their Glasgow rivals, Celtic, who are top.

Caixinha's 229-day reign makes him the shortest serving manager in the Glasgow club's history.

Coach Graeme Murty has taken over on an interim basis.