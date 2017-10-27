The mission to save tigers from war torn Syria

Two tigers have been moved from war torn Syria to the Netherlands, where they are starting a new life.

Sultan and Sayeeda, who are brother and sister, were rescued from a zoo near the city of Aleppo.

The tigers were placed into a travelling cage and transported to the Netherlands by lorry and plane.

They are settling into their new enclosures, which are next to each other, and most importantly, far away from the war.

International animal charity, Four Paws, was behind the mission to move the tigers and has rescued 13 animals overall in Syria.

Video courtesy of Four Paws.