The girls fighting to play football in Brazil

Football is huge in Brazil but in the past women weren't allowed to play football at all.

A ban was only lifted forty years ago and girls can still struggle to be taken seriously on the pitch today.

Ana and Luiza both love football but are sometimes teased or dismissed by the boys they play with.

They want attitudes to change and are taking part in a challenge run by BBC 100 Women to tackle stereotypes in Brazil.

Video courtesy of BBC 100 Women.