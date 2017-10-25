Weirdest sporting excuses
Manchester City's boss blamed the ball for his star player not scoring in a match. Lame excuse or good reason? Here are some other strange excuses that have come up in sport.
Manchester City's boss blamed the ball for Sergio Aguero not scoring a record breaking goal in their match against Wolverhampton. "The ball was a different ball," said Pep Guardiola, "If we played with a different ball he would break the record. To score with that ball is a miracle. Is it fair to blame the ball Pep?
But if it's not the ball to blame, could it be the kit? Manchester United famously changed their kit during half time in a match in 1996. In the first half they wore a grey away kit (in the picture above) but after complaints that the colour made it hard to see each other, the team changed into their blue away kit for the rest of the match!
If it's not the ball or the kit what else could it be? Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp blamed the pitch for his side’s goalless draw with Southampton earlier this year. Klopp argues that the pitch was too dry for his team to move the ball around quickly.
It's not just football though. Tennis star Andy Murray blamed his shorts after a spare tennis ball fell out of his pocket not one, not two, but three times in a match in 2012! It wasn't just a bit of an embarrassment, it cost him two points against his opponent.
