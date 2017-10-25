Man smashes 31 pumpkins in world record attempt

A man in America has attempted to break the world record for smashing pumpkins in one minute.

Ashrita Furman from New York, smashed the existing world record of 15 pumpkins by managing to smash 31.

He's even made sure the pumpkins don't go to waste and has given them to a local chef to make into pumpkin pies.

This isn't Ashrita's first world record attempt either, he says he currently holds more than 200 Guinness World Records, including one for the most records.

Guinness officials will have to certify the results of his latest attempt before they become official and although this might look fun, please don't try anything like this yourself at home.