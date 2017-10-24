The Sun fires out two massive solar flares

In September, Nasa's Solar Dynamics Observatory spotted two massive solar flares that fired out from the surface of the Sun.

The flares were so big, they disrupted some radio and GPS communication systems here on Earth. Fortunately, these solar flares cannot pass through the Earth's atmosphere to affect humans on the ground.

A solar flare is a huge amount of energy is suddenly released from the Sun, and they can last anywhere from a few minutes to several hours.