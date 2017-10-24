Blue Planet II: Even more pictures

  • 24 October 2017

We can't get enough of these mind-blowing pictures from the latest series of Blue Planet.

  • Humpback whale in the fjords of Northern Norway, Atlantic Ocean. BBC

    Humpback whales have only recently been spotted in the fjords of Norway.

  • Humpback whale and herring shoal in the fjords of Northern Norway, Atlantic Ocean. BBC

    These humpback whales come to these fjords to feed on massive shoals of herring. Look how many there are!

  • Walrus mother and calf resting on an iceberg, Svalbard, Arctic. BBC

    A walrus mother and calf rest on an iceberg in the Arctic Ocean.

  • Walrus mother and calf resting on an iceberg, Svalbard, Arctic. BBC

    The bond between a walrus mother and its calf tends to be very strong. They use their sense of smell and vocal sounds to communicate and bond with one another.

  • A male kobudai (right of image) and smaller female (left of image), Japan. BBC

    Male (right) and female (left) kobudai fish off the coast of Japan. When female kobudai fish reach a certain size and age, they often go through a transformation to become male kobudai fish!

  • Killer whales swim together, Northern Norway, Atlantic. BBC

    Here are some more fans of herring - killer whales can also be found in the Atlantic Ocean in Northern Norway. They work as a team to bring the herring together into tight balls, and use their powerful tales to slap and stun the fish.

  • Surfing bottlenose dolphins. Wild Coast, South Africa. BBC

    Scientists believe that surfing might be a form of play for bottlenose dolphins. This group is surfing together off the Wild Coast of South Africa.

  • Giant Waves breaking along the Wild Coast, South Africa. BBC

    Whilst the Blue Planet II team were filming the surfing dolphins, they saw one of the largest swells to hit this coastline in the last 5 years. Look how huge those waves are!

  • Cameraman David Reichert using the Megadome next to an iceberg, Svalbard, Arctic. BBC

    One of the Blue Planet II camera crew uses a camera called the Megadome in the Arctic Ocean. This is a special camera that can film both above and below the water at the same time! Brr, that looks cold...

More on this story