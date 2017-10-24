Blue Planet II: Even more pictures
We can't get enough of these mind-blowing pictures from the latest series of Blue Planet.
-
BBC
Humpback whales have only recently been spotted in the fjords of Norway.
-
BBC
These humpback whales come to these fjords to feed on massive shoals of herring. Look how many there are!
-
BBC
A walrus mother and calf rest on an iceberg in the Arctic Ocean.
-
BBC
The bond between a walrus mother and its calf tends to be very strong. They use their sense of smell and vocal sounds to communicate and bond with one another.
-
BBC
Male (right) and female (left) kobudai fish off the coast of Japan. When female kobudai fish reach a certain size and age, they often go through a transformation to become male kobudai fish!
-
BBC
Here are some more fans of herring - killer whales can also be found in the Atlantic Ocean in Northern Norway. They work as a team to bring the herring together into tight balls, and use their powerful tales to slap and stun the fish.
-
BBC
Scientists believe that surfing might be a form of play for bottlenose dolphins. This group is surfing together off the Wild Coast of South Africa.
-
BBC
Whilst the Blue Planet II team were filming the surfing dolphins, they saw one of the largest swells to hit this coastline in the last 5 years. Look how huge those waves are!
-
BBC
One of the Blue Planet II camera crew uses a camera called the Megadome in the Arctic Ocean. This is a special camera that can film both above and below the water at the same time! Brr, that looks cold...
Image gallery
Blue Planet II: Even more pictures
- 24 October 2017
Pictures: Winners at Radio 1's Teen Awards
- 23 October 2017
Liverpool and five other mega thrashings
- 18 October 2017