Ronaldo beats Messi to best male footballer at the Best Fifa Football Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the world's best male player award at the 2017 Best Fifa Football Awards in London.

The Real Madrid and Portugal player beat Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Paris St-Germain's Neymar to the title.

Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane was named best men's coach and Netherlands' Sarina Wiegman the best female coach.

You might be thinking, isn't this award a bit similar to the Ballon d'Or?

Well no, different people are in charge of this award, the Ballon d'Or will happen later in the year.

Fifa used to be a part of the Ballon d'Or award but ended their partnership and introduced this new award.

This is only the second year of the Best Fifa Football Awards and Ronaldo has won the best footballer title twice.

He's also won the Ballon d'Or award four times.

National team captains and managers vote for the best coach and player award along with some journalists and, for the first time, an online poll of fans.